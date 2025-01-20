IPMA places all regions of Madeira under orange warning due to rain and waves

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has raised the warning from yellow to orange, the second most serious, for all regions of the Madeira archipelago due to forecasts of rough seas and heavy rainfall.

According to the IPMA, on the north coast of Madeira, the waves will be from the west/northwest in the order of five to six meters, “and may reach a maximum height of 11 meters”.

This warning is in force between 03:00 and 18:00 on Tuesday and also covers the island of Porto Santo.

