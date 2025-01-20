Tourist swept away by wave in Caniço suffered deep cuts

There’s always one stupid one, please dont add to the numbers, as the waves will increase for tomortow.

The man who was swept away by a wave this afternoon in the Galo area, in Ponta da Oliveira, in Caniço, is a tourist and is 38 years old.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the foreigner was swept away by the sea when he was on a rock taking a photograph and was at risk of drowning due to the strong sea waves.

The alert was given by the lifeguard at the Hotel Galo, who due to the sea conditions was unable to carry out the rescue, as there were no safe conditions.

The rescue was carried out by members of SANAS-Madeira, who went to the site with a boat.

The tourist had deep cuts on his arms and legs and was later transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in an ambulance from the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

The rescue operation was coordinated by the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center.

From Diário Notícias

