Some flights have managed to land, especially in the last couple of hours with a lull in the wind.

The strong winds have not given any respite in the Santa Cruz area and, as a result of this scenario, 26 flights were cancelled between 00:00 and 16:30 this Monday.

The highest number of cancelled flights was recorded for departures, with a total of 15, compared to 11 for arrivals. The current bad weather is caused by the passage of the Garoe depression.

