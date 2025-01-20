Police issue recommendations due to bad weather in Madeira

The Public Security Police have already warned drivers via their Facebook page about the precautions to be taken due to the bad weather in Madeira.

It therefore alerts people to the following:

-Adopt defensive driving, respecting speed limits;

-Pay attention to temporary traffic signs and warnings of adverse conditions;

-Be careful when traveling along the coastline and areas historically more vulnerable to coastal flooding, avoiding traveling and staying in these areas;

– Avoid activities in mountainous areas;

– Respect the orders issued by the civil protection authorities.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...