Bus braking caused three injuries in Funchal

Three people were injured, this morning, following an incident on a bus, on Rua João Paulo II, in Funchal.

As it was possible to find out, the bus driver braked to go over a bump, injuring the passengers who were rescued by the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal and the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.

A 54-year-old woman presented with a hematoma on her scalp. A 62-year-old man complained of pain in his arm and a girl in her 20s suffered injuries to her hand.

The victims were then transported to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

From Diário Notícias

I know many people tell me that the bus drivers go to fast, and if this is the case let’s hope it’s looked into. I don’t really use the buses, so I only go by what others tell me. I do know that there are hardly any accidents involving buses, so this must be a positive.

