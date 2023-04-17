Bus braking caused three injuries in Funchal

Three people were injured, this morning, following an incident on a bus, on Rua João Paulo II, in Funchal.

As it was possible to find out, the bus driver braked to go over a bump, injuring the passengers who were rescued by the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal and the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.

A 54-year-old woman presented with a hematoma on her scalp. A 62-year-old man complained of pain in his arm and a girl in her 20s suffered injuries to her hand.

The victims were then transported to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

From Diário Notícias

I know many people tell me that the bus drivers go to fast, and if this is the case let’s hope it’s looked into. I don’t really use the buses, so I only go by what others tell me. I do know that there are hardly any accidents involving buses, so this must be a positive.

  1. As a frequent visiter to Madeira I must admit that the bus drivers do drive fast, but I have never felt unsafe on any bus. My wife, however, gets a bit nervous on some of the hill climbs, especially on the way up to Monte.

    1. It is mostly a matter of perception rather than actual speed. If you are sitting at the aft side with all the noise it gives the impression the bus is going much faster than it actually is. Going at 30km/h with a sudden break due to unexpected bump is enough to knock some passengers down and cause injuries and 30 km/h is well below the speed limit.

  2. I think the driver was caught out because the speed bump is new. Also I do not think there is any warning sign.
    I use this route for more than 4 years both on the bus and driving my car. It caught me out a couple of times.
    The main issue is that more and more the busses are overcrowded. If you are standing and the bus has to brake, for whatever reason, you will be thrown to the floor or into the bus seating. It’s the law of physics.

  3. We’ve used the buses every time we’ve been on the island both long distance and the Horarios. Never once did we feel unsafe. I particularly admire the drivers of the Horarios the way they handle the buses on the narrow windy streets around Funchal.

  5. I am waiting for the standard question: who is paying for the rescue? I hope it´s the passengers…

