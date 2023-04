The airline easyJet has launched a new spring campaign with flights from €24.99 to destinations including Madeira and Porto Santo, but also Corsica (France), Milan (Italy), Barcelona or Bilbao (Spain). Tickets at these costs are available from today until the 24th of April.

“To create unforgettable family memories, easyJet also offers destinations such as Zurich (Switzerland), Toulouse or Bordeaux (France), from Lisbon and Porto airports”, says a note sent to the press.

