“Calheta became the stage for the celebrations of the National Biker’s Day, receiving an impressive trail with more than 5,000 motorcycles”, the municipality announced on Facebook.

An “event that unites passions and promotes fraternization, transformed Avenida D. Manuel I into a true symbol of union and biker spirit”, adds the note. “In addition to motorcyclists, countless people went to the village of Calheta to enjoy the motorcycle exhibition and participate in the party”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...