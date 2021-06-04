Madeira registers today 4 new positive cases, the same number as yesterday. In relation to recovered, there are 9 cases to report.

“There are 4 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 9511 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 3 imported cases (1 from Russia, 1 from Sri Lanka and 1 from the North Region) and 1 case of local transmission, associated with contact of a positive case. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. There are now 9 more recovered cases to report.

The Region now has only 92 active cases.