CARGO MAKES SICK WITH SUSPECTED COVID-19 IN MADEIRA

The “Ice Grace”, a freighter registered in the Bahamas, made an emergency stopover at the Port of Funchal on Sunday night. JM knows that the health conditions of a crew member with a covid-19 forced him to stop in the Region.

The ship arrived in the Region at 20:30 and was harpooned at Pontinha for two hours, while all the logistics for the disembarkation of a crew member who allegedly had covid-19 were carried out. Only after testing all crew members and confirming the results was the person in need of medical assistance authorized to disembark. After contacting the regional authorities, the individual was safely taken to the hospital service, where he was hospitalized.

The ship then continued on to Mozambique, where it should stop at the port of Beiras to unload the refrigerated cargo it takes on board.

From Jornal Madeira

