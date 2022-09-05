AZORES AIRLINES CONFIRMS CONNECTION BETWEEN MADEIRA AND NEW YORK FROM 3 NOVEMBER

Operation starts on 3 November and has the support of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, through the Promotion Association.

Azores Airlines will operate once a week. During the IATA winter period, departure from New York will take place on Thursday at 9:20 pm (local time) and arrival in Madeira at 8:35 am (local) the following day. The flight between Madeira and New York will take place on Fridays, departing at 5:05 pm and arriving in New York at 7:55 pm.

As of the IATA summer 2023 (which starts on March 26), departure from New York will be on Monday at 8:55 pm (local time) with arrival in Funchal the following day, more precisely at 9:00 am (local time). The Madeira–New York connection takes place on Tuesdays, departing at 4:00 pm and arriving in New York at 6:50 pm.

In a statement, the Madeira Promotion Association and Grupo SATA congratulate themselves on the launch of the Madeira-New York operation throughout the year. APM informs that cobranding campaigns and joint promotional actions will be developed in the United States of America, giving “continuity and reinforcing all the work and efforts applied in the North American market”.

“This is a moment of great satisfaction for the Autonomous Region with the innovative Madeira-New York operation throughout the year. After carrying out, for the first time, direct flights between Madeira and JFK Airport, as of November 2021, we have created conditions to continuously expand connections from one station to the other, which is important for those who want to travel and for the market, for the confidence it conveys”, says Eduardo Jesus, president of the Madeira Promotion Association and Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture.

Graça Silva, director of Marketing and Sales at Grupo SATA, highlights the possibility of consolidating the group’s position “within a market that has enormous potential and collaborating in the development of an extraordinary destination”.

From Jornal Madeira

