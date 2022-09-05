Nottinghamshire family stuck in Madeira after passports and phone stolen from hotel room

Thanks to Simon Cook for this link.

A Nottinghamshire mum and her two sons are stuck in Madeira after their passports were stolen from their hotel room. Hayley Frame, 50, of Carlton, flew to the island from East Midlands Airport on Monday, August 29, with her eight and nine year old sons for their first holiday abroad since 2019.

The self employed social worker had originally booked and paid for the three of them to go to the South of France, but the holiday was called off in late July due to a number of flights being cancelled. Just when it looked like they wouldn’t be having a summer holiday, Hayley spotted a Jet2 holiday to Madeira which she booked at the start of August.

Hayley said: “We arrived on Monday from East Midlands but we were early so we couldn’t check into our rooms, so we put our bags in the baggage room downstairs in the hotel but I kept all of my important documents with me. We went for a walk around the area, and it was so hot as we were in travelling clothes and we were boiling, so I said to the boys, lets get our swimming stuff and go to the pool, and then check in later.

“We were getting changed into our swimming stuff and the reception lady came through and told us our room was actually ready now. We went upstairs, but we were half in our swimming stuff and half not, so I said tell you what boys lets just dump our stuff and then quickly jump in the pool and come back, so that’s what we did.”

The family returned to their room in the Jardins d’Ajuda hotel no more than an hour and a half later, and starting to unpack their things. Hayley said: “My son was asking where the iPhone he uses for games was, and I couldn’t find it and I then I couldn’t find the charger, but we had unpacked everything at this point.

“It took three maintenance men to try and fix the door as it wasn’t the lock, it was the frame that had been forced.

“All I kept getting told was that these things in Madeira don’t happen, these things don’t happen, they kept saying that I need to look again, I need to look again, like I had lost them. I haven’t lost a charger, a phone, and three passports, and the door had been forced.

