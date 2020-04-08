Miguel Albuquerque admitted that the “overwhelming majority” of positive Covid-19 cases in Madeira result from non-compliance with the rules established for the non-spread of the virus.

And he warns that all offenders will have to deal with justice.

At this stage, however, the PSP has limited the framing of infractions to confinement orders as actions of disobedience. Crime for which the Penal Code provides for imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine of up to 120 days.

However, if the typology of the crime is framed as an action to spread disease, the penal framework can reach eight years and allows the deprivation of liberty, immediately establishing preventive detention as the first precautionary measure.

From JM