PASSENGERS OF CANIÇO BUSES THAT CROSS THE BORDER OF THE MUNICIPALITY MUST TAKE A DECLARATION FROM THE EMPLOYER AS OF TOMORROW

The Automobile Company of Caniço reported today that due to the set of extraordinary measures, related to the Coronavirus, decreed by the Regional Government of Madeira, “between 00:00 on April 9th ​to the 13th April, our passengers who will pass the border of the municipality of Santa Cruz must be accompanied by a declaration from the employer, or a statement that describes the reason for the trip, together with the citizen’s card, with supervision by the competent authorities at these points ” it reads in a statement.

They also state that the exceptions, that is, citizens who do not have to submit a declaration but who must present a card or document proving their profession / activity are as follows:

– Health professionals;

– Workers from health / social support institutions;

– Civil Protection Agents;

– Elements of the security forces and services and ARAE inspectors;

– Armed forces personnel;

– Holders of political offices, magistrates and social partner leaders;

– Journalists and OCS professionals on duty.

From JM

Note from midnight tonight, PSP along with GNR will be at every Exit and Entrance to Municipalities, and if it’s not for work you should not be travelling. Inspections will take place for every vehicle, and public buses will also be inspected.