Wind keeps airport closed to landings

The two Ryanair planes that were flying to Madeira from Lisbon and Porto on Saturday morning returned to their origins after circling several times at high altitude over the sea off Travessa, between Madeira and Porto Santo.

Thus, the saga of bad weather continues, particularly the very strong winds that continue to batter the far east of Madeira Island, with a strong impact on air operations at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo. Today, the airport was hit by gusts reaching 104 km/h.

The only flight scheduled for the next few minutes is the departure of the flight to Dublin, Ireland, also operated by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair. This is a flight that was scheduled for 6:30 am and will be operated by an aircraft that remained parked on the tarmac at Santa Cruz airport before the arrival of Storm Emilia.

From this Saturday’s schedule, 32 flights have already been cancelled, including arrivals and departures, mostly international connections, with a particular focus on all easyJet operations, both domestic and international.

