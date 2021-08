The first vessel of the 10th Regata Transquadra, an international sailing competition organized by Associação Transquadra and Clube Naval do Funchal, has already arrived in Funchal.

It is the ‘Figaro 2 Shamrock V’, by Bruno Maerten and Olivier Guilerot, who crossed the finish line at 17 hours, 15 minutes and 45 seconds, Madeira time.

This vessel is the real-time winner of the Mediterranean fleet of this Transquadra Regatta.

The others are expected tomorrow from around 5 am.

