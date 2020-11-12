Today, in Madeira, 17 new recovered cases and four new ones, three imported and one locally transmitted, were reported, and there are 113 situations under study.

Poland (2) and the United Kingdom (1) are the countries of origin of the imported cases.

According to the IASAÚDE bulletin, there are 199 active cases, of which 133 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 66 are cases of local transmission.

Regarding the residence of active cases, 115 are non-residents and 84 are residents of the RAM.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, 67 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, 127 in their own accommodation and 3 people are hospitalized in the Multipurpose Unit dedicated to COVID-19.

In total, there are 113 new situations that are currently being studied by health authorities, related to contacts with positive cases or situations reported to the SRS24 line.

Regarding the active surveillance of positive case contacts, 612 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various counties in the region.

Regarding the surveillance of travelers, 10426 people are also being accompanied by the authorities, using the MadeiraSafe application.

Contacts for the SRS24 Line (800 24 24 20) now total 16,116 calls, plus 152 calls in the last 24 hours.

From Jornal Madeira