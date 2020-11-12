The IPMA have just issued this warning for the coming days.

Special Information valid between 2020-11-12 17:00:00 and 2020-11-14 23:59:00
Subject: TROPICAL THETA STORM – MADEIRA COMUNICADO Nº03

Meteorological Information

Statement valid between 2020-11-11 (17:00) and 2020-11-14 (23:59)

THETA SUBTROPICAL STORM? MADEIRA Archipelago

COMMUNICATION Nº03 / 2020

The IPMA informs that at 15:00 UTC on 12 November, the center of the tropical storm Theta, was located at 31.6 ° N and 28.8 ° W, with a minimum pressure value at its center of 990 hPa, standing at about 730 km to Su-Sudoeste (SSW) of the Azores archipelago and traveling east (E), with an approximate speed of 19 km / h (10 kt). The estimated wind was 102 km / h (55 kt) with gusts up to 120 km / h (65 kt).

Tropical storm Theta is expected to maintain these wind intensity values ​​for the next 48 hours (until November 14, at 00 UTC), and will influence the weather in the Madeira archipelago between Friday (13th) and Sunday ( day 15). The transition to post-tropical storm on the 15th at 12:00 UTC is expected, with a decrease in wind intensity.

According to the NHC forecast, a probability of 10 to 20% of the Madeira archipelago was attributed to being hit by a wind of tropical storm intensity, that is, a wind above 63 km / h (average value in 1 minute of 34 kt).

Thus, on Friday, the 13th, a moderate to strong wind is expected from the south quadrant up to 45 km / h from the afternoon, with gusts up to 85 km / h in mountainous areas, and periods of rain or downpours. For Saturday and Sunday, an intensification of the wind (up to 50 km / h with gusts up to 90 km / h) and precipitation, which will sometimes be strong and accompanied by thunder, is expected. An increase in sea waves is also expected, with a significant wave height of 3 to 4 meters by the end of the 13th, in a west / southwest direction (W / SW).

This announcement will be updated at 17:00 local time on November 13th.

Date of issue of the notice: 12-11-2020 (17:00 Madeira local time, 17UTC).

It is recommended to monitor the forecast and weather warnings over the next few days.

As we have seen over this last 5 days this storm has been changing every few hours. The wind intensity stretches out 335 km from the centre so we are certainly in for some very windy and wet weather over the next few days. I think more wind that rain, which I remember being the case of other storms in the past.

I will keep the situation updated.