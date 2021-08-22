The Regional Health Directorate is currently reporting 23 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Region.

These are 4 imported cases (2 from Romania, 1 from the United Kingdom and 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 19 cases of local transmission. There are 50 recovered cases to report.

There are 357 active cases, of which 67 are imported cases and 290 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (5 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 91 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

