Albuquerque guarantees that “works on the new Hospital will stop in May”

The President of the Regional Government has once again assured this morning that a number of public contracts will “stop”, such as the work on the Madeira Central and University Hospital. Miguel Albuquerque explained to journalists that this interruption is due to the budget failure and the respective fall of his executive, so there will be no miracles in continuing with the contract, which is being financed with regional, national and European funds.

“It will come to a standstill in May. We will not be able to launch the final phase of the competition worth over 200 million euros”, stated this morning the margin of an initiative promoted by the Câmara de Lobos Municipal Council.

In front of dozens of voters who flocked to the Bolo-Rei celebration, Miguel Albuquerque called for renewed confidence in the work he has been developing.

“I am confident in the intelligence and good sense of the people of Madeira and Porto Santo because we need their help to have stability and progress in their land, regardless of whether they like me or not.”

From Diário Notícias

