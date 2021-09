Tourigalo presents a new website (www.tourigalo.pt) and offers new offers for a differentiated takeaway concept, which offers family packs accompanied by a delivery service in Funchal.

The Tourigalo chain, now under the leadership of Rúben Micael, now has more options available, including Family Packs for 10 people. These packs, in addition to a lot of food, also offer 2 bottles of wine to choose from and are available in all stores. For Funchal residents, deliveries are free.

From Jornal Madeira