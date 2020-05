A man in his 50s died this afternoon at Praia Formosam after being the victim of a cardiopulmonary arrest.

The body will now be sent to Legal Medicine at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

Despite several attempts at resuscitation carried out by Sapadores do Funchal and EMIR, the man died, and the health delegate was called to the scene to confirm the death.

From Diário Notícias