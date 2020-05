According to the Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), positive cases of covid-19 were not recorded again in Madeira. This means that, in the Region, the 90 infected remain. As a matter of fact, just as DGS had already advanced today, in its usual press conference, where it gives the latest figures in Portugal.

The Region is, therefore, without new cases for the ninth consecutive day.