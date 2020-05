Despite the efforts of the locals and rescue teams, the former sportsman died.

Luís Silva, a former swimmer of the National CD, passed away this afternoon. A well-known figure who still participates in the ‘Master’ tests that usually take place in RAM. Apparently, Luís Silva was in a training session, as he still participates in official tests.

The death was declared on the spot by the medical teams and the body is waiting for the Funchal Health Delegate to confirm the death.

