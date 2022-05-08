Hotel occupancy almost at 100%

Madeira currently registers close to 100% hotel occupancy, the president of the Regional Government said with particular pleasure when he arrived at the ‘vip’ bench where he will attend the allegorical procession of the Flower Festival.

Miguel Albuquerque foresees “another exceptional event”.

“The weather is wonderful, hotel occupancy is almost 100% and everyone is excited about the return to normality. This means that both the participants in the groups and the organization are very motivated. I think it will be a beautiful show” , he stressed.

From Diário Notícias

