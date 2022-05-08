60 thousand tourists today in Madeira

Funchal is flooded for the start of this year’s Flower Festival.

Among tourists from hotels, local accommodation and cruises, Madeira has registered around 60,000 tourists this Sunday. Number advanced by Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary of Tourism and Culture.

It is the first time that the Floating Parade of the Flower Festival starts at 4:30 pm.

The organization chose to ‘delay’ half an hour to try to escape, as far as possible, the peak of the heat.

The approximately 7,800 seats are sold out, from Dorita Mendonça, regional director of Tourism.

Like this: Like Loading...