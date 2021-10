The ships ‘Aida Luna’ and ‘Britannia’ are currently moored at the Port of Funchal.

According to information provided by APRAM, the ship ‘Aida Luna’ arrived around 07:00 from Lisbon. The ship will remain in the port of Funchal until 6 pm, then departing for Kitts.

The ship ‘Britannia’ arrived an hour later at the Port of Funchal from Southampton. The ship will remain in that port until 5 pm tomorrow. Then, it leaves for St. Johns.

From Diário Notícias

