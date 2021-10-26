More lava on the move after another landslide in the cone of La Palma Volcano

If you have been keeping up to date with the volcano in La Palma on the Canary Islands, then you will know yesterday evening the main cone partially collapsed. The eruptions have been intense the last 5 days, and earthquakes have been getting more frequent and stronger. Yesterday alone they had more than 270 earthquakes.

A further collapse of the cone of the La Palma volcano (Canary Islands) is causing a large amount of lava to move, mainly towards the west, over the primary lava flow.

During the last 24 hours, the evolution of the eruption was marked by the modification and reconfiguration of the main cone of the volcano, according to the latest report from the Spanish National Security Department (DSN) issued at 8:00 local time (the same time in Lisbon) .

The cone’s further rupture, which occurred on Monday afternoon, caused lava overflows and landslides that generated air currents but did not affect the southward flow that is currently virtually stopped.

For its part, the Government of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands underlined that the La Laguna lava flow has not undergone significant changes and, like the rest of the lava flows, continues to be monitored, in case it is necessary to adopt new measures of civil protection.

The average height of the column of ash and gases emitted by the volcano reached 3,800 meters on Monday, according to DSN.

The institution also notes that weather conditions are favorable to air quality and that airport operations in the Canary Islands are currently satisfactory.

With regard to seismicity, the latest data from the Spanish National Geographic Institute show that, during the early hours of this morning, 36 earthquakes were recorded in La Palma, one of which affected the municipality of Mazo with a magnitude of 4.2 degrees and an intensity of four, located at a depth of 36 kilometers.

A few photos from the Internet below.

Below From Diário Notícias

For its part, the DSN points out that earth movements continue to be located in the same geographic areas and that, in turn, they increased at intermediate depths, between 10 and 15 kilometres, which favored the probability of earthquakes up to intensity six felt by the population.

