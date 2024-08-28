Calheta reassures bathers after complaints and guarantees that the beach is the target of “recurrent analyses”

In response to complaints published yesterday on social media, accompanied by photographs showing spots and blemishes spread across the skin of bathers who recently visited Calheta beach, Aleixo Abreu, councillor at Calheta City Council, responsible for the Environment, states that the municipality, by displaying the Blue Flag on that beach, is obliged to carry out “recurrent analyses, both of the quality of the water and the quality of the sand”.

“So far, all analyses are in accordance with the limits of the law”, says the councilor, who adds that this morning the local authority contacted the public health delegate in the municipality of Calheta and confirmed that “everything is in compliance”.

Aleixo Abreu ensures that Calheta beach, which holds a Blue Flag, has the practice of using “everything necessary to maintain the quality of the sand and water”. “This is a safe and high-quality beach”, guarantees the mayor.

I really dont know hoq people can say this is a high quality beach, the water in the summer months is disgusting , and with not much movement of the water is is murky and full of slime at the waters edge.

Images shared on social media show an alleged “virus that can only be caught in dirty water”, which is believed to have caused a skin reaction in swimmers.

Asked to reveal what instructions he received from the health delegate, the representative of the Calheta Municipal Council concluded that this “is a technical issue” about which he does not have the authority to speak, but he understands that “the population must be calm regarding this situation”, as “these are cases that happen sporadically”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...