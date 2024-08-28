Expo Porto Santo starts this Friday with 54 companies

Expo Porto Santo opens on Friday at 5:30 pm at the Multipurpose Pavilion, where it will run until September 8, bringing together 54 companies.

Organized by AICT – Porto Santo Industry, Commerce and Tourism Association, this event aims to promote business opportunities and strengthen commercial relations between the Autonomous Region of Madeira and other markets.

Alongside the 147 company stands, which can be visited by the public, there will be a programme of activities, with lectures, workshops, awareness-raising activities, a golf tournament (Saturday) and official visits every day.

The inauguration, on Friday, will be attended by Miguel Albuquerque, at 5:30 pm. At 7:00 pm, a protocol will be signed with Grupo Sousa, a partner of Expo Porto Santo. This will be followed by an official visit to the entire venue.

The sports equipment and clothing company Decathlon will provide, free of charge, a space where visitors can enjoy SUP classes (11:00 am, 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th September) and beach volleyball classes (11:00 am, 2nd and 4th, at Praia dos Carriços, and, at the same time, on the 6th and 8th, at Praia das Pedras Pretas).

There will be musical entertainment every day at 10:30 pm, with guest artists. Until then, from 6 pm onwards, background music will be provided.

Visiting hours will be between 6:00 pm and midnight and the gastronomy space will remain open until 2:00 am.

From Jornal Madeira

