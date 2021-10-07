7 news cases and 19 recovered

This Friday, the Region registered 7 new cases of covid-19 and 19 recovered.

“On October 8, 2021, there are 7 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM to be reported, so the region now counts 11809 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 2 cases imported from the Region from Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and 5 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. There are now 19 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 11639 recovered cases of COVID-19”, read the note sent by the Regional Health and Civil Protection Secretariat.

There are 95 active cases, of which 19 are imported cases and 76 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 9 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (9 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID19) and 17 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the remaining in own accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...