The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts for this Monday, May 9, in Madeira, a slight rise in maximum temperature and a generally clear sky, temporarily very cloudy, especially with high clouds.

The wind is expected to be generally light to moderate (20 to 30 km/h) from the northeast, blowing moderate to strong (30 to 40 km/h) in the highlands in the afternoon.

Temperatures will vary between 16 and 26ºC in Funchal and 15 and 22ºC in Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

