English Church Concert Raises Over €5000 For Ukraine

Thanks to Joyce Hird for this update, and a big well done to all those who attended.

Tobi, I write to update you on the concert which took place last Sunday at The English Church to raise money for Ukraine. You may recall that all musicians and helpers gave their time free. Due to the very wet and windy weather the concert which was originally planned to take place in the gardens actually took place inside the church. The number of people who attended was 269 raising over €5000 on the day.

All proceeds donated were handed to The English Church who have organised the transfer of these funds to the Ukraine to help directly with support, food, clothes and other essential items.

Of course we would like thank once again all the people who came out in miserable weather to help such a good cause and to the English Church for free use of the Church and to the musicians and friends who helped make it a big success and for giving their time completely free.

Also a big thank you to you and others who helped us promote this important event during the days and weeks in the run up to the concert.

