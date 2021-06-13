  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Saturday was a day of considerable movement at Madeira Airport, with nearly fifty flights being carried out, divided between departures and arrivals.

Yesterday, a busy day with special emphasis in the morning, in which seven aircraft landed in the space of an hour, some of them having waited in the air before landing, the scenario in the departures was also one of great concern. 

As shown in a video, the queues at check in on Transavia flights were formed by hundreds of people who, according to a reader, were prevented from checking in online/mobile, which left passengers “in a kind of Covid-19 bubble” without any distancing.

For today, as JM reports in this Sunday’s print edition, Madeira has 42 flights planned, 28 of which take place within the national territory. Lisbon will connect to Funchal through 18 flights (nine to each side), while Porto and Porto Santo will maintain their four daily flights and the Azores two.

Previous Article4 New Cases for Madeira
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. Aaron Reply

    Will ever Madeira need a new airport. I can’t travel with this many people to be honest I would be already panicking if I was there…

  2. Alison macdonald Reply

    I’ll be honest, I love Madeira, but whoever runs the airport needs to review the organisation to keep people moving. We waited over one and a half hours to check in last week and the process could have been so easily stream lined. Plus had to queue for ages on entry to Madeira as the automatic passport readers not being used. I know Brits passports now have to be stamped but there were plenty of Madeiran/And other EU people in the queue who didn’t need to have to wait that long.

  3. Linda Reply

    This is such a turn-off for travel. Nobody likes to wait in long, slow-moving lines, crowded together- especially during a pandemic. Why don’t those in charge evaluate this situation and see how things can be more streamlined?

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: