Saturday was a day of considerable movement at Madeira Airport, with nearly fifty flights being carried out, divided between departures and arrivals.

Yesterday, a busy day with special emphasis in the morning, in which seven aircraft landed in the space of an hour, some of them having waited in the air before landing, the scenario in the departures was also one of great concern.

As shown in a video, the queues at check in on Transavia flights were formed by hundreds of people who, according to a reader, were prevented from checking in online/mobile, which left passengers “in a kind of Covid-19 bubble” without any distancing.

For today, as JM reports in this Sunday’s print edition, Madeira has 42 flights planned, 28 of which take place within the national territory. Lisbon will connect to Funchal through 18 flights (nine to each side), while Porto and Porto Santo will maintain their four daily flights and the Azores two.