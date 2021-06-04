In the last 24 hours, Madeira has seen four new positive cases of Covid -19. With this update, there are 9,525 positive cases since the 16th of March 2020, when the first in the Region was detected.

The cases reported today are three imported cases, two from the United Kingdom and one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 1 case of local transmission.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Regional and Health Directorate, between Friday and Saturday, 12 cases were reported as recovered.

Active, there are now 66 cases, compared to 74 the day before. Among the 66 active cases, of which 19 are imported cases and 47 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that three people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, all in Polyvalent Units, seven people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira