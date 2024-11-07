Platform for reimbursement of mobility subsidy between islands “in June 2025” – Government

The Minister of Infrastructure admitted today, in parliament, that the electronic platform for reimbursement of the social mobility subsidy on connections between the islands and the mainland should be operational “in June 2025”.

“The platform is linked to a credit platform and, therefore, will speed up the entire reimbursement process, which will become practically automatic, [and] we believe that it will be live in June 2025”, stated Miguel Pinto Luz.

The head of the Infrastructure and Housing area was speaking at a hearing at the Assembly of the Republic, in Lisbon, as part of the specialist assessment of the State Budget proposal for 2025 (OE2025).

“Residents between the Azores and the mainland will now pay 119 euros, Madeira-mainland 79 euros, between regions 79 (77?) euros. Students 89 euros between the Azores and the mainland, 59 euros between Madeira and the mainland, 59 euros between regions, this is changing the paradigm”, added Pinto Luz, in the joint hearing of the Budget, Finance and Public Administration and Economy, Public Works and Housing committees.

For Madeira the ceiling remains at 400.00 euros , and the Azores has a ceiling of 600.00 euros.

