ANA warns of the possibility of new constraints at Madeira Airport today and tomorrow

ANA Aeroportos de Portugal warns, in a statement, of the possibility of new constraints at Madeira Airport due to weather conditions, namely strong wind, forecast for the rest of today and tomorrow, Thursday.

In view of this possibility, ANA recommends that passengers “confirm, with the respective tour operators and/or airlines, the status of their flight before going to the airport, in order to avoid unnecessary trips and crowds”.

In the same note, the company emphasizes the support provided to passengers stranded in Madeira, since yesterday, due to weather conditions, noting that the improvement of these same conditions during today allowed the operation to be carried out without major constraints., as most flights did eventually land today, some with delays.

From Diário Notícias

