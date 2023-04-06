Tiktoker dances in public in Madeira

The dancer, actress and singer Enola Bedard was recently on the island of Madeira, where she took the opportunity to leave her personal mark: dancing in public.

With an estimated 16 million followers on TikTok, the 22-year-old performs on busy, well-known streets around the world. Dr Street. Fernão de Ornelas was recently chosen to be the stage for the social media star’s public dances.

Tiktoker was accompanied by the dance school of Mia Racikova, a Slovakian choreographer residing in Madeira.

Check out the performance of the dancers in public in Madeira.

