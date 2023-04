A big happy Easter to you all.

I hope you all have a great Easter weekend, and if you are in Madeira, enjoy the good weather. Thanks for all the support you have been giving me, a busy weekend for me as Munchies is open today and tomorrow as normal. 😊🤗😊

Now onto Friday Foto….

Thanks to Frances Gabriel for this photo of Canyoneers at Paul do Mar in March.

