Almost 100 participants renew the tradition of the ‘Via Sacra’ at Pico da Torre

Pico da Torre, in Câmara de Lobos, is once again filled up today, at 9.30 am, with faithful and onlookers for the staging of the Steps of the Passion of Christ.

The Via Sacra de Jesus Cristo live promises to attract attention and arouse the emotions of the public, especially during the proceedings of the Walk to Calvary, the Crucifixion and Death, in a recreation that will be in charge of 94 participants, the vast majority of young people of groups from the Parish of Santa Cecília, aged between 12 and 30 years old.

With more than two months of preparation, Father Paulo Silva clarifies that it is a celebration that takes a lot of organization and logistics. “We have managers who are very competent, but this takes a lot of work, because it includes preparing the sets, the costumes and the rehearsals”, he said.

As for the reason that moves the faithful to this event, the parish priest has no doubts that it is faith and not the staging itself.

At a time when much ink is still running on the sexual scandal that rocked the Catholic Church, Father Paulo Silva explained that he does not believe that this could have any impact on public turnout.

From Diário Notícias

