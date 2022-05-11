RECREATION OF MADEIRAN TRADITIONS AT LARGO DA RESTAURAÇÃO WINS EXTRA SESSIONS

Due to the strong turnout of public, the show ‘O Carro de Cesto e o Comboio do Monte’, on display at Largo da Restauração, in Funchal, proposes a trip to the old Atalhinho Station of the Companhia do Caminho de Ferro do Monte, will have two more sessions per week.

Thus, in addition to the usual time, at 21:00 and 22:00 every Friday and Saturday of this month of May, the event that goes back to 1903 in a portrait of the time that includes a theatrical staging with music and dance, will take place also on Thursdays and Sundays at 7:30 pm, increasing the number of weekly sessions to six.

This artistic production is by the filmmaker Luís Miguel Jardim and is part of the official program of the Flower Festival, being an exhibition under the responsibility of the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture and Rural Development.

As already reported by JM, this production involves a team of 40 elements, including actors, production and extras.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...