Nélio Andrade’s family, launched an alert on social networks, looking for the man 49, who left home yesterday and has never returned.

The sister claims that she was not sure what clothes he was wearing, as he left home, located on the Caminho de Santo António, in the São João area of ​​Funchal, around 2 pm, without the family members noticing.

During the afternoon of yesterday, searches were carried out by family members, but without any result.

The Public Security Police has already been informed of what happened. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the PSP police station or his family on 916 410 685.

From Diário Notícias