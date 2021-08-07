  • Home
Easyjet flight from London Gatwick has just landed, being the first flight to land since 13.55 this afternoon.

Hopefully the others on Porto Santo will now try to get to the island, but Jet 2 Leeds is still heading to the Canary Islands.
