Câmara de Lobos Christmas Lights Friday 28th November

The month of The Party is coming and the City Council of Câmara de Lobos invites the whole population to participate in the Opening of the Christmas Lights of the downtown, on November 28, at 8:30 pm, at the Autonomy Square.

This moment officially marks the beginning of Christmas at the council, marking a time of great significance for the entire community, reinforcing the traditions, family togetherness and the spirit of togetherness that characterize the city.

The Christmas lights and programming were prepared with the aim of providing a dignified festive period, welcoming and representative of the council’s cultural identity, valuing a sense of belonging and creating moments of celebration for all families.

The Municipality counts on the presence of everyone at this official kick-off of Christmas in Camara de Lobos.

Like this: Like Loading...