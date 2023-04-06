Canyoning practitioners in difficulty mobilize various means of assistance in Seixal

A major rescue operation is taking place in Seixal, with the means of several fire brigades, this because some canyoning practitioners are having difficulty leaving the area of ​​the waterfall in Ribeira da Água do Vento, since they have run out of ropes and they can no longer climb.

The four sportsmen, who are not injured, gave the first alert, at the end of the afternoon, to the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, who immediately deployed several operatives from their mountain rescue and relief team.

Alongside these crews, the Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter later joined, but due to the difficult terrain conditions, the rescue of the aerial team turned out to be fruitless.

In this way, the operation is now being carried out by land rescue means, which already have the support of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue team, who mobilized four vehicles and 16 operators to the site.

From Diário Notícias

