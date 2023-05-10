PONTA DO SOL COUNCIL PREPARES THE BEACH FOR THE BATHING SEASON

The Ponta do Sol City Council is preparing the beach for the bathing season, and work is underway to regularize the pebbles, until the 18th.

According to a publication on the official page of the municipality, on the social network Facebook, it is not allowed to use the beach for bathing during the work, due to the movement of machines and trucks.

“You’ll only have to wait a few more days to enjoy a full summer on one of your favorite beaches”, thus appeals to the City Council, led by Célia Pessegueiro, to the patience of bathers.

Like this: Like Loading...