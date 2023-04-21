Friday FotoTobi Hughes·21st April 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Arlehne Stewart for this photo, glad you had a lovely time. Afternoon Tea at Reid’s, absolutely loved it. After many years coming to Madeira persuaded my husband to treat me. Something off my bucket list. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related