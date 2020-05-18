The bars and restaurants of Zona Velha, in Funchal, remain closed.
On Rua de Santa Maria, the only open establishment is a steak bar, otherwise, everything is still closed.
The owners say it’s not worth opening anytime soon because there are no tourists.
However, many are already preparing spaces for June 1st.
I think it will be some time before we see even half the number of tourists we are used to, probably from September. This is where a lot of spaces which only aimed for the tourist will suffer even more, and for a lot longer.