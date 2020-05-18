The bars and restaurants of Zona Velha, in Funchal, remain closed.

On Rua de Santa Maria, the only open establishment is a steak bar, otherwise, everything is still closed.

The owners say it’s not worth opening anytime soon because there are no tourists.

However, many are already preparing spaces for June 1st.

From JM

I think it will be some time before we see even half the number of tourists we are used to, probably from September. This is where a lot of spaces which only aimed for the tourist will suffer even more, and for a lot longer.