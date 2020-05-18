On the day that marks the reopening of several commercial establishments and public services in the Region, long lines have been registered throughout the morning today.

As can be seen in the images captured by the Jornal Madeira, long lines are already forming at banks and also at Finance, in addition to the flood that occurs in the Loja da Cidadão Shop, in Funchal, mainly to resolve issues related to the Citizen’s Card and with Social Security, as we have already reported.

Thanks to Pauline who sent the photo below for the queue outside the Porto Santo Line shop, as today is the first day residents can book trips to the island.