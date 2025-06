A citizens’ vigil for the end of the genocide in Gaza is scheduled for this Tuesday, June 17, between 6 and 8 pm, next to the statue of João Gonçalves Zarco, in Funchal.

This action is organized by citizens and is not linked to any political party.

The note, signed by Colectivo Marulho, invites “all participants to bring their poster and show their discontent with the Portuguese government’s inaction.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...