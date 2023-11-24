‘Lobo Marinho’ records a 14% increase in passengers transported in the summer

The number of passengers who traveled on the ‘Lobo Marinho’, which operates on the Madeira-Porto Santo line, increased by 13.9% in the summer months of this year compared to the same quarter of 2022, also being higher than the figures for 2019 (+18 .7%).

In accumulated terms, in the first nine months, the number of passengers transported was 327 thousand, a figure above that of the same period of the previous year (+21.8%; +11.6% compared to the same period in 2019), refers to the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM).

From Diário Notícias

